Tribals boycott polio vaccination campaign

Mohmand - Tribesmen of four villages of Halimzai tehsil on Monday announced to boycott the polio vaccination campaign till acceptance of their demands.

The committee members of Sultan Khel, Baro Khel, Surdag and Parata villages said that construction work on main Khapah Pak-Afghan border highway has been closed for the last six years, due to which the people of the area are facing serious problems.

They claimed that the district administration repeatedly promised before every polio campaign that construction work on the road would start soon, but despite assurance construction work was not started for the last six years. They said that their polio-boycott will continue till the start of work on the main Pak-Afghan trade route.

The tribesmen of villages Sultan Khel, Baro Khel, Sur Daag and Parata gathered near the main Khapah road and did not allow polio teams to their villages.

A local resident of the area told this correspondent on condition of anonymity that tehsildar Halimzai Siyar Khan rushed to the spot to resolve the issue but he cloud not succeed to end the boycott.

The local residents alleged that the government was not sincere in resolving their basic problems and was unnecessarily delaying construction of the road.

On the other hand, in Tehsil Ambar, people also boycotted anti-polio campaign, as they too were demanding re-construction of Ambar to Ekkaghund road. They said that the road is deserted for many years due to which the people of Ambar are facing severe problems.

When this correspondent contacted Assistant Commissioner Usman Hamza in this regard, he said that negotiations are going on with the people of the area and soon the issue would be resolved.

District Health Communication and Support Officer Younis Khan said that we along with the district administration and police held talks with the parents who refused to administer polio drops to their children, as their demand was to start work on the road. Younis said that we have put all their demands before DC Mohmand.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Rafiq said that the DC Mohmand was apprised about the current scenario and instruction were conveyed to the quarters concerned for the needful.