Tuesday, September 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UK's Princess Kate says she's completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer

UK's Princess Kate says she's completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer
Anadolu
1:57 PM | September 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

ate Middleton, the princess of Wales, said in a video posted on Monday that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and now her focus is "to stay cancer free.” 

In the video shared by Kensington Palace, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.

In the video, Kate can also be seen spending time with her husband Prince William – a son of the late Prince Diana – and her children, as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also seen in the video, which was filmed in Norfolk in August.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," said Kate.

NA Speaker takes notice of PTI leaders' arrests from Parliament House

The princess said she is looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when she can.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," she added.

In March, amid swirling rumors over doctored photos and a lack of public appearances, the 42-year-old princess announced that she was receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer. In July she returned to the public eye for the first time since her diagnosis.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024