UK's Princess Kate says she's completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer

ate Middleton, the princess of Wales, said in a video posted on Monday that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment and now her focus is "to stay cancer free.”

In the video shared by Kensington Palace, Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.

In the video, Kate can also be seen spending time with her husband Prince William – a son of the late Prince Diana – and her children, as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also seen in the video, which was filmed in Norfolk in August.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," said Kate.

The princess said she is looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when she can.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," she added.

In March, amid swirling rumors over doctored photos and a lack of public appearances, the 42-year-old princess announced that she was receiving chemotherapy treatment for cancer. In July she returned to the public eye for the first time since her diagnosis.