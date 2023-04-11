Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Monday said that 28 new Corona­virus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the Na­tional Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.90 percent while 10 patients were in criti­cal condition. No death was reported from the Corona­virus in the last 24 hours while 3,105 Covid-19 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minister said there was a surveillance system at all en­try points of the country in­cluding airports. There will be rapid tests and screen­ing of passengers at all air­ports, he added. He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.