QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - Four people including two policemen were martyred and nine others sustained injuries in a bomb blast targeting a police mobile van near Qandhari Bazaar in the provincial metropolis, police and rescue workers said on Monday.
According to police investigators, the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle and 3 to 5 kg of explosive used in the blast. Women and children are said to be among the victims.
Police officials said that two vehicles including the police van were badly damaged due to the blast.
According to police sources, terrorists tried to target the vehicle of a local police officer who was on patrol in the Qandhari Bazaar. As a result, four people embraced martyrdom while nine others sustained injuries. According to Media Coordinator Health Department Balochistan Dr Wasim Baig, four martyred people were identified as Maseem Abbasi, Muhammad Shuaib, Hikmatullah and Kulsoom daughter of Hameedullah. He said that the injured including Dilbar Khan, Nisar, Muhammad Ramzan, Lal Muhammad, Naseebullah, Jan Muhammad, Haris, Mir Gull, and Khalid were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment following the attack. The law enforcement agencies reached the site and started the investigations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta. In a statement, he prayed for those martyred in the blast and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister reiterated the resolve to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists. Earlier, four people were killed and eight others including police personnel were wounded in a bomb blast at Shahra-i-Iqbal in Quetta. According to police sources the blast took place near a police vehicle. Also, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast at Qandhari which left four martyred and nine injured on Monday. He expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the act of terrorism.