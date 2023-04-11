Share:

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - Four people including two po­licemen were martyred and nine others sustained injuries in a bomb blast targeting a po­lice mobile van near Qand­hari Bazaar in the provincial metropolis, police and rescue workers said on Monday.

According to police investiga­tors, the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle and 3 to 5 kg of explosive used in the blast. Women and children are said to be among the victims.

Police officials said that two vehicles including the police van were badly damaged due to the blast.

According to police sources, terrorists tried to target the vehicle of a local police officer who was on patrol in the Qa­ndhari Bazaar. As a result, four people embraced martyrdom while nine others sustained injuries. According to Media Coordinator Health Depart­ment Balochistan Dr Wasim Baig, four martyred people were identified as Maseem Ab­basi, Muhammad Shuaib, Hik­matullah and Kulsoom daugh­ter of Hameedullah. He said that the injured including Dil­bar Khan, Nisar, Muhammad Ramzan, Lal Muhammad, Na­seebullah, Jan Muhammad, Haris, Mir Gull, and Khalid were rushed to the civil hos­pital for treatment following the attack. The law enforce­ment agencies reached the site and started the investiga­tions. Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta. In a statement, he prayed for those martyred in the blast and ex­pressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister reiterated the resolve to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists. Earlier, four peo­ple were killed and eight oth­ers including police personnel were wounded in a bomb blast at Shahra-i-Iqbal in Quetta. Ac­cording to police sources the blast took place near a police vehicle. Also, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo strongly condemned the blast at Qandhari which left four martyred and nine injured on Monday. He expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the act of terrorism.