KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tes­sori has said that 50,000 youth would be provid­ed with the latest Information Technology (IT) training at the Governor House after Eid.

He said the youth after the training would be able to earn 0.3 to 0.5 million per month. He stated this while visiting Sindhi Hotel at New Karachi, where he also did 19th Sehri and interacted with the citizens. He said, “I am ready to do everything to resolve the problems of the people.” The gover­nor said, “I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s governor.” The citizens were in surprise while seeing the governor among them.