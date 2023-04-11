Share:

MISSOURI - A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions was arrested again for a third heist in Missouri, police said. Bonnie Gooch walked into Goppert Financial Bank and allegedly handed a note to the teller demanding thousands in cash. She also left a note saying “Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you”, before driving off with the cash.

Gooch now sits in jail with a bond amount of $25,000 (£20,129). Wearing a black N95 mask, black sunglasses and plastic gloves, she entered the bank on 5 April and slipped the teller a note that said, “I need 13,000 small bills”, according to court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star.

Surveillance video shows Gooch at one point banging on the counter, mandating a speedier delivery of the cash, prosecutors said, before leaving in her Buick Enclave with its handicap registration displayed. Pleasant Hill Missouri Police Department officers responded to calls of a “robbery in progress” at around 15:20 local time (21:20 BST) and found Gooch in her vehicle smelling strongly of alcohol, and cash strewn across the floor, prosecutors said.