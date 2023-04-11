Share:

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed serious concerns about the way the seventh census is being conducted in Sindh particularly, fearing that over 8 million people in Karachi specifically may be left unaccounted for. Such issues arose during the 2017 census as well and because of the failure of the government to address them in time, the unequal distribution of national resources has been a source of conflict between all provinces. Given that the census is still ongoing, such matters must be entertained and reassurances should be provided if there is some truth behind these claims.

According to the MQM, there are several areas in Karachi and Hyderabad that have been left neglected by enumerators. Furthermore, people living in high-rise residential buildings have also not been factored in as well. This, according to the party, means that there are at least 8 million people who have not been added to the population count of the province. A gap like this could severely alter Sindh’s share of national resources for the worst, leading to an inequitable division and nurturing more grievances against the state. In the event that the government fails to take corrective measures, the MQM has declared that it will flood the streets and stage a sit-in until a fairer approach is not taken.

The party is not wrong in stating that such a scenario would violate the constitutional rights of the citizens of Sindh who are entitled to their share of resources and must be protected from living in deprivation. And given that the census is still ongoing, the government has all the resources to verify the credibility of such claims through evidence, and act accordingly. What remains unacceptable is ignoring the voice of the people. Legitimate concerns must be investigated not only for the sake of giving the province its fair share but also to protect the government from future conflicts and accusations of unfair treatment.