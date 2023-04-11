Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Com­mittee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Monday declared all 72,869 received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme successful without balloting and also approved additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023. The ECC met here with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Darin chair consid­ered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Religious Af­fairs and Interfaith Harmony on the utilization of the Hajj quota and its financing, said a press release. The Ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, the number of ap­plications received under the Regular Hajj Scheme, unuti­lized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirements. The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement and modali­ties for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received ap­plications under Regular Hajj Scheme shall be declared suc­cessful without balloting.