Share:

ATTOcK - An employee of Motorway Fine Collection Unit was deprived of cash at gunpoint near Chhach Interchange in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station. As per details, Jawad, an employee of the Motorway Fine Collection Unit, was going to deposit Rs 9 lakh into bank when two armed bandits on motorbike intercepted his vehicle and escaped after snatching cash from him. Meanwhile, a man was deprived of his Honda 125 motorbike in the same locality. It is to be noted that many citizens have lost cash, gold, mobile phones and other valuable items in the robbery incidents in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station.

Three months ago, a robbery took place at the house of overseas Pakistanis Abid Ali and Wajid Ahmed at night in the limits of Hazro police station but police failed to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, A teen age boy, Bakhtawar, drowned while bathing in a dam near village Nowshera Pathan Colony of Pindi Gheb. Rescue 1122 ambulance reached to the spot after receiving the information, and the dead body of the victim was taken out of water and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindi Gheb.