ISLAMABAD - The sixth meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board of the year was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal at the CDA headquarters. The meeting was attended by Members of the board. In the meeting, CDA Board approved establishment of Building and Housing Control Wing.

The board decided that rainwater harvesting has been made mandatory in residential and commercial buildings in Islamabad. It was decided that no building map shall be approved without construction of water recharging well and tank. It should be noted that the Building Housing Control Wing has been made fully empowered. Establishment of Building control wing will help prevent illegal constructions and enforce building by laws. Similarly, fifty teams of field staff will perform their duties in the building control wing. The building control team will consist of one assistant director and two surveyors. Moreover, the Capital Development Authority Board also reviewed the rules and regulations for strengthening Sanitation Directorate and Environment Wing. According to the details, the Sanitation Directorate and Environment wing has also been given the authority to impose fines and punishments.

The CDA Board has delegated the authority to Chairman CDA to determine the fee. Apart from this, the CDA Board has also approved the amendments in the ICT Building Control Bylaws Regulation 2002, while building bylaws have also been approved for construction on IJP and Murree Road.

In the board meeting, the ratio of Mouve area to floor area was increased from 3000 yards to 15000 yards. Similarly, the floor area ratio for H series Sector Institutional Building has been increased. The CDA Board has also decided to increase the floor area ratio of the educational plots of Zone 2, 4 and 5 of Islamabad. In the meeting of the board, approval has also been given to rent plots for the establishment of schools in Islamabad. Similarly, school plots will be leased for 33 years at concessional rents. These schools will be opened to facilitate middle class. It was also decided that all approved housing societies, community centres, dispensaries and school plots will be under the estate wing inventory.

The CDA Board has also approved the AGOSH-II Housing Society. Apart from this, in the board meeting, Chairman CDA issued instructions and said that the concept plan of Islamabad Bus Terminal I-11 should be presented in two weeks. He issued further instructions that work should be started on Islamabad Bus Terminal within two months. Similarly, CDA board also decided to resume the work on the cultural complex which had been stalled since 2010 and also approved the renaming of cultural complex Shakarparian to Al-Hamra Islamabad. Similarly, the decision to change the name of Ladies Club located in Sector G-10 to Citizen Centre G-10 was also taken in the CDA board meeting. CDA Board has also approved the establishment of Green Fund.

2 percent of the total cost of all major projects to be started in Islamabad will be deposited in this fund. All important projects will contribute to this fund under CSR. The senior officer of the environment and finance wing will be signatories for the use of these funds. It has also been decided to establish CDA Pension Fund and Endowment Fund in the Capital Development Authority Board meeting. Five percent of the income will be kept in these funds. The CDA board has also approved the construction of an international standard football stadium in Islamabad.