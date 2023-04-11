Share:

A meeting was held between Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

According to Supreme Court sources, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Faiz Isa met shortly before Iftar. The meeting between the two honorable judges of the Supreme Court continued for a long time in a pleasant atmosphere.

Sources further informed that the explanatory statement of Justice Isa was also issued in consultation with Chief Justice Bandial. The two respected judges had a detailed discussion on important issues as well.

It is to be recalled that senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa said while addressing to the parliament on Monday that the apex court stood with the country’s constitution.

He expressed this opinion during his address at the national constitutional convention at the National Assembly hall at an event marked to attend the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He assured the National Assembly participants that he and his institution would support the constitutional process.