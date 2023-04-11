Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited the Heavy Industries, Taxila (HIT).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS was briefed about the technical capabilities of the HIT, the progress of on-going projects, indigenisation efforts and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

“COAS visited various factories of the HIT and witnessed manufacturing, rebuilding and upgradation of tanks, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army,” the military’s media wing stated.

COAS Munir remarked that the HIT was a hub of the knowledge economy, and Research and Development (R&D) which was key to achieving self-reliance in defence production and contributing towards national exports and the economy.

Apart from that, COAS expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel and appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform the HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting the requirements of armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.