LAHORE - The industry can not compete international mar­ket without curbing technical inefficiency as the local industry is facing cost challenges besides more than 50 per cent energy losses only due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce. It was stated by the Alamgir Chaudhary, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer NPO, in a conference arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), the Ministry of Industries & Production, in collabora­tion with Cluster Development initiative (CDI) & Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Sharing of Lesson Learned under the Energy Ef­ficiency Competitive Reinforcement Initiative, Auto Parts/Leather Footwear at a local hotel on Monday. The CEO said that the NPO was work­ing to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage, he also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 per cent energy due to lack of technology and inefficient workforce. Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor NPO, informed about their vis­its in different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfil the task of saving 30 to 40 per cent energy in their units. Anus Haroon, General Secretary Pakistan Associa­tion of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufac­turers (PAAPAM) and other owners of industrial units sharing their success stories regarding sav­ing energy, thanked the NPO for guiding them and launching a successful energy efficiency drive and its implementation in their units.