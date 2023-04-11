Share:

PEShAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Monday held a meeting with officers of the Agriculture Department Swat at his office.

At the meeting, the minister was briefed in detail regarding ongoing projects including in agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors, besides soil conservation, poultry farming, dairy farming, veterinary, water reservoirs and river embankments.

The minister said that Pakistan was primarily an agricultural country and its progress and prosperity were only possible by focusing on its agriculture sector. he said that fruits produced by Swat orchards were supplied to the entire country and abroad. The minister directed the agriculture officers to pay a special focus on enhancing the production of fruits in Swat. he also laid emphasis on the development of the poultry industry and dairy farming.

The minister said climate change was also affecting the country’s water resources which could be dangerous for the agriculture sector. he emphasised on the need for protecting water reservoirs for future generations. Bacha said the government would try to further improve the agriculture sector, adding the issues faced by the farmers would be addressed on a priority basis. on the occasion, the Soil Conservation and Water Management officers also briefed the minister on the construction and repair of river embankments and other ongoing projects.