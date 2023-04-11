Share:

ISLAMABAD - The local court here on Monday granted the interim bail to Pa­kistan Tehreek-e Insaf’s (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in three FIRs pertaining to the violation of section-144. How­ever, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) also extended his bail till April 29, in two cases reg­istered by the capital’s police. The ATC Judge Raja Jawad Ab­bas heard the interim bail pe­titions of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in terrorism FIRs. The PTI leader appeared be­fore the court along with his legal team. At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor said that the PTI workers had been protesting on the instiga­tion of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The judge asked whether the prosecution had any proof regarding the charges against the accused. Shah Mahmood Qureshi adopt­ed the stance that even he was not at the crime scene but still his name was included in FIR.