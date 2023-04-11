Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Dera Ismail Khan has arrested four terrorists of banned outfit in an intelligence based operation in Dera Town area of the district.
According to the CTD, arms and ammunitions were also recovered from terrorists.
12:01 PM | April 11, 2023
