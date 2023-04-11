Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police Lahore has started fool-proof traffic arrangements for the 3-T20 matches between Pakistan and New Zealand. The New Zealand cricket team landed at Lahore Airport, which was led to the hotel by CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Mustansar Firoz. The first one-day match between the two teams will be played on Friday, April 14, the second match on Saturday, April 15 and the last one T20 match on Monday, April 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium. The traffic police has started making fool-proof arrangements for the three matches. SP traffic Saddar division Asif Siddique and SP City Shahzad Khan visited various points, parking stands, routes & diversions. CTO Lahore said that in total, 10 DSPs, 1536 traffic personnel under the supervision of SP Asif Siddique and SP City Shehzad Khan will perform duty at hotels, airports, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points. About 20 forklifts, 03 breakdowns are also deployed to eliminate wrong parking. CTO Lahore said that spectators will be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza. Foolproof traffic arrangements have been made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel. He fur­ther added that the roads will be closed for a minimum period of time at the arrival and departure of the teams. Captain (Retd) Mustansar Feroze said that all the diversions will be opened for traffic as soon as the movement passes. No road shall be permanently closed. During the matches, traffic will flow as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg Road. Mustansar Feroze said that according to the traffic plan, spectators coming from Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road can park at Gate Government College for Boys from Ferozepur Road.Spectators coming from Thokar Niaz Bagh will be able to park at Government College for Boys from Cricket Campus Pul Barkat Market, Kalma Underpass.Spectators com­ing from Cantt, Defence, Cavalry can park at Hussain Chowk, Liberty Parking and Sunfort Hotel Parking from Cricket Firdous Market. Cricket fans coming from Kasur, Kahana Model Town will be able to park at Government College along with Ferozepur Main Gate and Central Park. Apart from this, specta­tors who coming on foot will be able to enter the stadium from Cricket FIFA Gate, Liberty and Government College. CTO Lahore said that citizens and cricket fans will not have any traffic problem. Citizens will be kept informed through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6.