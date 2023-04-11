Share:

PEShAWAR - Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister for Revenue, Syed haroon Shah has directed Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to simplify the free flour distribution procedure so that people of all ages can be served during Ramadan. These instructions were given by the adviser during a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad, who came to the office.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to keep a close eye on the flour distribution process so that it could be delivered to people’s homes. The Deputy Commissioner stated that approximately 400 shops were routinely inspected by Assistant Commissioners and Additional ACs who investigated the free flour distribution process as well as other commodities available on the open market.