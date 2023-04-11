Share:

KhYBER - Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abu-Nasir paid a surprise visit to Jamrud and Sakhi Pul Bazaars and checked price lists for various food items. Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Amir Zeb and Tehsildar Jamrud Asif Ali Shah DC Khyber, examined various sections of the Bazaar and checked price lists and the quality of fruits, vegetables, and other edibles, as well as facilities observed, provided to believers during Ramazan. Two other people were detained while collecting illegal money from hand pushcarts in Jamrud Bazaar and were placed behind bars pending further legal action.

The district administrative officer urged traders to strictly adhere to the price lists and that no one would be allowed to fleece residents by charging extra during Ramazan. he also told the Jamrud Bazaar handcart owners to keep doing business at the designated location.