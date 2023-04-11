Share:

KARACHI - A news was spreading and quoting SEPA Lawyer that DHA Karachi authorities did not allow SEPA Team to visit STP installed at Golf Club. It is clarified that no one from SEPA approached or contacted DHA authorities for the inspection of STP installed at DHA Golf Club. If SEPA team could be facilitated twice for the inspection of STP located at Kublai Khan, same team would have been allowed to visit STP at DHA Golf Club.

DHA is a responsible and lawabiding organization and always follow the legal and legitimate course of action for all its development endeavors. DHA is well aware of its environmental obligations/social responsibilities and continuously endeavor to fulfill these responsibilities. Full cooperation is being extended towards the inspection team of SEPA. Existing STPs are already working at their full capacity. On 3 April 2023, joint samples were collected in the presence of SEPA Team from STP Kublai Khan for EPA Test and samples were sent to SEPA recommended SGS Laboratory.

32 protocols for testing were completed at the laboratory and results were found within limits of treated effluent international standards. It is pertinent to mention here that DHA is generating 8 MGD sewage and treating 4.4 MGD at its STPs. More than 50% of the treated water is discharged into the sea. Whereas, city is generating multiple times more domestic & industrial waste which is discharged into the sea through Mehmoobad Drain and other sources without any treatment. Instead of appreciating DHA in comparison to entire city waste, news paper only highlighted DHA as defaulter whose discharged of untreated water into the sea is just 3.3 MGD as compare 417 MGD of rest of Karachi which has mildly been touched in the report.