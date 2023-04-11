Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan that neither the government provided funds nor security for the elections in Punjab .

The Election Commission submitted a one-page report to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandyal.

According to the Election Commission, the government has not yet provided Rs 21 billion despite the order of the Supreme Court. The caretaker government of Punjab has agreed to provide only 75 thousand personnel for security. There is a shortage of three lakh security personnel for the elections in Punjab, the ECP noted.

The Commission submitted the sealed report to the Supreme Court Registrar's Office on the issue of general elections in Punjab. On this occasion, the Election Commission officials said that they do not know the contents of the report.

It should be noted that the deadline for the government to provide funds for the elections to the Election Commission has expired. The government had to release Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab.