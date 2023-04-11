Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Essarani arrived at Holy Trinity Cathe­dral Church on Monday.

President Pakistan People’s Party Karachi Division Mush­taq Mattu and others accom­panied him. The minister cut the Easter cake alongwith Bishop Frederick John.

Iqbal Khurram, Anwar Sardar, Locus Peter and oth­ers were also present on the occasion. The minister ex­tended Easter greetings to the Christian community and added that Easter brings a message of love, brotherhood and harmony.

Mr Essarani prayed, Easter bring joy, new opportunities and prosperity to the Christian community. “Christian com­munity has played a signifi­cant role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” the minister added.