KARACHI - Provincial Minorities Affairs Minister Giyan Chand Essarani arrived at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church on Monday.
President Pakistan People’s Party Karachi Division Mushtaq Mattu and others accompanied him. The minister cut the Easter cake alongwith Bishop Frederick John.
Iqbal Khurram, Anwar Sardar, Locus Peter and others were also present on the occasion. The minister extended Easter greetings to the Christian community and added that Easter brings a message of love, brotherhood and harmony.
Mr Essarani prayed, Easter bring joy, new opportunities and prosperity to the Christian community. “Christian community has played a significant role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” the minister added.