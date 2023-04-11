Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abadula yesterday inaugurated a sports festival for photojournalists here at National Press Club (NPC). On arrival, he was accorded warm welcome by the new elected regime of the NPC including President Anwar Raza, General Secretary Khalil Raja, Finance Secretary Nayyar Ali and executive members. The ambassador also held detailed meetings with the NPC office-bearers and discussed bilateral cooperation in the media sector. Addressing the media persons, he said journalism was a noble and dignified profession which played a critical role in the national development.

“However, development in media sector of Pakistan, which is vibrant and independent, really impressed me. Pakistan and Ethiopia shares similarities in many ways and somehow, our problems are also similar whether these are related to climate change, terrorism or hybrid war imposed on us by others,” he said while urging the mainstream media to lead from front in fighting information warfare waged against the country.

He said doors of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia were opened for the media persons who would be welcomed and served with coffee during their visit to the premises. Jemal Beker said his country was a land of origins, land of coffee and above all, the land of King Najeshi and Bilal Habshi.

“Coffee was first discovered from Ethiopia and first Islamic Hijra took place towards our country and it is our land, where remains of first human have been found and its name is Lucy,” the ambassador remarked. He also extended gratitude to the NPC and Photojournalist Association for inviting him to the auspicious event. Jemal Beker also congratulated the Photojournalist Association and newly-elected office bearers of the National Press Club for organizing a wonderful sports festival for the journalists who worked hard to bring forth factual information.