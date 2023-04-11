Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that regardless of whether the prime minister is from Pakistan or Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), it was crucial to accept court rulings.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry said, "Dismantling the legal system will not allow the nation to function". In order to receive relief from the Supreme Court (SC), Mr Chaudhry urged the dethroned premier of AJK, Tanveer Ilyas Khan to apologise to the court.

Speaking about the disqualification of the AJK premier, Mr Chaudhry said, "Hope PM Shehbaz would take the disqualification of the premier of AJK as a lesson".