Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki discussed on Tuesday bilateral ties between two respective nations.

According to a news release, the foreign minister noted at a meeting that improving bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran was important for maintaining peace in the region.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan gave its bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia top priority.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari also expressed his good wishes for the Saudi government and thanked it for consistently standing by Pakistan in every adversity.