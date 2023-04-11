Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Four alleged kidnappers were killed in an encounter at a police checkpost near Kandair Pull of Ahmedpur Lama.

The police claimed that the dead were wanted by law enforcement agencies in a kidnapping case.

In a press release, district police spokesperson said that police, act­ing on a tip-off by an informer, had established a picket in the limits of police station Ahmedpur Lama to arrest the suspected kidnappers. At the checkpost, Station House Officers Naveed Nawaz Wahla and Saif Ullah Malhi were present with heavy contingent of police on the instructions of ASP Sadiqabad Shahzeb Chachar.

When police tried to stop a sus­pected car, the accused did not stop their car and sped it up to flee from the checkpost. A police party chased the suspects. The suspects started firing on police party. Po­lice retaliated and returned fire. As a result, four accused were killed due to firing of their accom­plice while two others managed to escape. The police identified the accused as Usman, Haseeb, Junaid and Raheel from the photocopies of their identity cards. Police also recovered a Kalashnikov and three pistols from their possession. The accused were involved in kidnap­ping of two schoolchildren of a doctor in Khanpur three days ago.

According to some sources in police, these four persons with two women were allegedly arrest­ed by police immediately after the recovery of Dr Hassan Mehmood’s sons Shayaan and Subhan. But police had neither disclosed their arrests nor disclosed how the kid­napped children were recovered.

The DPO had told the media that some progress had been made in kidnapping case, but it won’t be shared with media immediately as it could impact the ongoing inves­tigations.