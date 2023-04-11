Share:

PEShAWAR - Four alleged terrorists were captured by the Counter Terrorism Department on Monday during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to an official, the CTD Dera Ismail Khan region carried out an operation in which four alleged Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists were arrested and guns, explosives, detonators, hand grenades, and other materials were seized from them. The arrestees were identified as Amir Muhammad, Qismat Ullah, Abdul Mannan and Abdul Rehman.