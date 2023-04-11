Share:

peshawar - Khyber pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Local Government, elections and rural Development, sawal Nazir Khan advocate, and Mayor peshawar haji Zubair ali on Monday jointly conducted the hajj draw for the supporting staff of water and sanitation services peshawar (wssp).

secretary Local Government, amir afaaq, CeO wssp Nasir, and officers of the WSSP were present on the occasion. The minister picked the names of two lucky class-four employees of the wssp including waheed Gul and Imran through the draw for the hajj pilgrimage. The minister and others congratulated both employees.