MUZAFFARABAD - The full bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court sum­moned AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan on Tuesday in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting criticiz­ing the stay orders. An order issued here by two-member bench on a newspaper clip­ping citing the speech of prime minister said the de­cision was taken in a meet­ing of the judges where the issue was discussed at a con­siderable length who noted that the overall conduct of the prime minister was con­temptuous. The high court registrar was directed to is­sue a notice to the AJK prime minister through his princi­pal secretary to appear in person before the court on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and explain his position. The registrar was also directed to fix the matter before full bench. Sardar Tanveer Iliyas a day earlier had criticized the stay orders issued by the courts and said the practice was affecting the perfor­mance of government. The stay orders were temporary order that must be decided within days but they lin­gered for years, he added.