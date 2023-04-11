Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most dis­tricts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. The minimum and maxi­mum temperatures record­ed in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Suk­kur 38-40 degrees Centi­grade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 36-38 degrees Centi­grade, Mitthi 41-43 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawab­shah 39-41 degrees Centi­grade. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.