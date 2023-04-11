Share:

NEW YORK - Hundreds of people staged a rally in New York City on Monday to protest against the Israeli regime’s latest attack against the Palestinians praying at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. The crowd gathered in New York’s iconic Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “Free Palestine” to condemn the violent raid and demand an end to Israeli attacks.

The protesters criticized the silence of international bodies against Israel’s crimes and demanded an end to its attacks on Palestinians. They also called for global support for the oppressed people of Palestine. The protesters carried placards reading “Defend masjid AlAqsa” and “Hands off al-Aqsa,” and chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Resistance is justified when people are colonized,” and “There is only one solution; Intifada (uprising) revolution.” Heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray.

Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired. Israeli forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramazan. Illegal Israeli settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the Israeli military and police force’s protection. Palestinian resistance movements in the nearby Gaza Strip have been warning the regime that it would have to bear the consequences of the flare-up that it has brought about in alQuds and beyond.