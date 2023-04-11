Share:

US Congressman Ted Leo rang up former prime minister Imran Khan and discussed with him challenges faced by democracy in Pakistan and human rights violations.

The member of US Congress assured the PTI chairman of approaching the State Department for interfering against unjustified measures taken by government in Pakistan.

Contact between both leaders was a result of efforts made by Pakistani American Democrat Dr Asif. Ted Leo is vice chairman of the most influential democratic caucus of the US Congress.