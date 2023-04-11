Share:

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards the rising prices of dailyused commodities. It has become difficult for people to make ends meet, especially those with fixed incomes. The increasing prices have badly affected people’s standards of living, and they find their income insufficient.

The people in charge should come forward and take suitable steps to make life easier for the general public. The rising prices have caused a lot of hardships to the common people, and the worst hit are the fixed-income groups like salaried people, laborers, and pensioners. Even basic necessities like pulses and green vegetables are getting out of reach.

It is high time that the government takes immediate action to control the increasing prices without any further delay. I hope my suggestion will be given due importance so that the public may feel relief in the future.

SYED IMRAN HAIDER RIZVI,

Karachi.