TEHRAN - Iran will send a delegation to Saudi Ara­bia later this week to prepare for the reopening of its embas­sy in Riyadh, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. “The Iranian delegation in the Min­istry of Foreign Affairs is final­izing its preparations and tak­ing its executive measures, and we expect it to go to the King­dom of Saudi Arabia at the end of the week,” Iran’s offi­cial news agency IRNA report­ed late Sunday, citing the di­rector general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Reza Enaya­ti. “Preparations will be made for the reopening of the Irani­an Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah,” he said, noting that one team will go to Jeddah and another to Riyadh. A Saudi delegation visited Tehran on Saturday to discuss the reopening of em­bassies, as part of talks hosted by China to restore diplomat­ic relations between the two countries that were severed in 2016. On March 10, Saudi Ara­bia and Iran announced the re­sumption of their diplomatic relations and the reopening of embassies within two months.