A team of four officials from Islamabad arrived in Lahore on Tuesday to deliver summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him in the capital city.

The Islamabad Police Investigation Sub-Inspector, Tajammul Naqvi, led the team and reached the Race Course police station in Lahore.

According to sources, the team would personally deliver the summons to Imran Khan at his Lahore residence.

The Lahore police would also be assisting the Islamabad police in the delivery of the summons at Zaman Park