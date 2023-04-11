Share:

Jaffar Express, carrying passengers from Quetta to Lahore, narrowly escaped a major disaster as the railway track was blown up by a blast on Tuesday.

Reports said that the explosion took place near Mushkaf railway station after the train had passed. Resultantly, the track was damaged but no loss of life was reported.

According to sources, rail traffic on the track was suspended after the blast. Railway officials and a heavy contingent of police along with bomb disposal squad (BDS) experts reached the spot to clear the track for traffic.