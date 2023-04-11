Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Afridi has stated that the media community must participate fully in sports and other healthy activities because sports energise the hearts and minds of people and instil creative abilities in them.

He was the guest of honour at the Ramazan Sports Gala at the Peshawar Press Club. Shahid Khattak, the caretaker Minister for Transport, Science, and Technology, and Shafiullah Khan, the Minister of Jails, also spoke at the event, and Shahid Khattak, Gala’s special guest, donated Rs2 million to the Peshawar Press Club. Manzoor Afridi emphasized the importance of the journalist community prioritizing their health and fitness to better serve the country.

He urged them to tackle drug abuse and guide the younger generation, using all forms of mass media to do so. Senior journalists thanked provincial ministers for attending a sports gala during Ramadan. Afridi highlighted the crucial role of journalists in shaping public opinion and safeguarding the future of the country. On this occasion, the ministers received HOPE sports shirts and other gifts, and two teams comprised of these ministers and other senior journalists competed in a friendly tennis match.