At least four Levies personnel were killed and two others sustained injuries when the squad of Kalat Commissioner suffered an accident in Balochistan’s Surab district on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place when the squad Kalat Commissioner Dawood Khan Khilji collided with a trawler coming from the opposite direction, killing four Levies personnel.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Khilji remained unharmed in the accident. The deceased and injured Levies personnel were shifted to Civil Hospital, Surab.

In a statement, Commissioner Kalat Dawood Khan Khilji expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.