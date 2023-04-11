Share:

KARACHI - The Elec­tion Commission has postponed the by-elections in Karachi. Ac­cording to a report on Monday, the by-elections in Karachi will now be held on May 7, 2023, in­stead of April 18, 2023. Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notification of the Local Gov­ernment (LG) by-elections in 93 constituencies across Sindh in­cluding the remaining 11 union councils (UCs) of Karachi on April 18. It is worth mention­ing that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided not to run in the next local government (LG) by-elections in Karachi’s remaining 11 union councils (UCs), which were scheduled for April 18. The MQM-P leadership also instruct­ed its all candidates to withdraw their nomination papers filed in the Election Commission.