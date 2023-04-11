KARACHI - The Election Commission has postponed the by-elections in Karachi. According to a report on Monday, the by-elections in Karachi will now be held on May 7, 2023, instead of April 18, 2023. Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notification of the Local Government (LG) by-elections in 93 constituencies across Sindh including the remaining 11 union councils (UCs) of Karachi on April 18. It is worth mentioning that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided not to run in the next local government (LG) by-elections in Karachi’s remaining 11 union councils (UCs), which were scheduled for April 18. The MQM-P leadership also instructed its all candidates to withdraw their nomination papers filed in the Election Commission.
Agencies
April 11, 2023
