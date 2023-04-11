Share:

PESHAWAR - The caretaker cabinet of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Mon­day demanded simultane­ous elections of the National and provincial assemblies in the country. The meeting chaired by caretaker Minis­ter Masood Shah, reviewed overall political situation and called for holding the elec­tions of all the assemblies on the same day. According to caretaker Minister for Infor­mation and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the cabinet pro­posed that instead of hold­ing the National Assembly’s elections by an elected gov­ernment, the same should be held the supervision of caretaker governments in provinces. The cabinet also expressed its reservations over the Supreme Court’s order for holding the elec­tions of the Punjab Assem­bly in the month of May as the same would impact the National Assembly election in that province. It asked the ECP to hold the elections of both National and provincial assemblies under the Elec­tion Act on the same day. The cabinet noted that the elec­tions of National and provin­cial assemblies were never held on separate dates in the country’s history.