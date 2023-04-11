Share:

LAHORE - The different competitions of the First Ramzan Sports Series 2023 were completed here at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on the third day. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Shahid Zaman, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser also watched the exciting competitions on Sunday night. In badminton, Lahore division won the women’s badminton doubles title against Faisalabad. Lahore’s Ghazala Siddique and Saima Waqas beat Zubaira Islam and Huma Javed 21-14, 21-12 while Gujranwala beat Faisalabad by 21-14, 21-15 in badminton men’s doubles final.

In table tennis, Bahawalpur Division won the women’s doubles title. Mehmuda and Sadia of Bahawalpur stunned Ayesha and Zunaira of Rawalpindi 3-1 in the final. Faisalabad won the table tennis men’s doubles title against Lahore 3-1. Rahim and Hamza beat Asim Qureshi and Awais of Lahore in the final.

Meanwhile, Asim Qureshi of Lahore and Hafeezur Rahman of Faisalabad reached the finals of table tennis championship men’s singles. In cricket, Raiwind Green won Ramzan Sports Series cricket tape ball tournament at LCCA ground. Raiwind Green thumped Lahore Blue by 8 wickets in the final match. In hockey, Lahore and Faisalabad Division teams reached the final. In the first semifinal, Lahore Division beat Rawalpindi 3-0 while Faisalabad beat Sahiwal 2-0 in the second semifinal. In football, Lahore edged out Sahiwal 1-0.