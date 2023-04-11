Share:

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has removed Sardar Latif Khosa as the president of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF).

A notification was also issued by the PPP Chairman Secretariat through his political secretary.

According to the notification, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has been given an additional charge of People’s Lawyer Forum (PLF) president.

According to sources, the PPP leadership was not happy with recent interviews of Latif Khosa and his criticism of the PDM government especially on the PML-N on judicial matters.