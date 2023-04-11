Share:

A man died due to heat stroke he suffered after standing in a queue at the free flour distribution point set up in Baisakhi ground area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Father of the deceased told police that his son Waqas started vomiting and he was in not a good state after he reached home from the free flour distribution point. The family took him to the District Headquarters Hospital and he was later pronounced dead by the doctors.

The doctors declared heat stroke to be the cause of his death.

People who had come to collect free flour at the distribution point said they came in the morning and kept standing in queues in the burning heat the whole day. They termed the lack of facilities at the distribution points as a reason behind the man’s death.

“No facilities of any kind were available at the distribution centre,” said public.

They alleged that officials of food and revenue departments deputed at the distribution point distributed flour on the basis of nepotism and favouritism.

A women who had travelled all the way from Maddi area of Kulachi for free flour said they had to return without the commodity, after paying a transportation fare to the reach the centre, as flour was being distributed among favourites.