Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president, Maryam Nawaz left for Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Tuesday to perform Umrah.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz is accompanied by her husband Captain (retd) Safdar, two daughters Mahnoor and Mehrunissa, son Junaid and daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Saudi Arabia from London. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will be special guests of the royal family in Saudi Arabia.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia. Sharifs are expected to spend the last ten days of Ramazan in Mecca and Medina and celebrate Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah as royal guests during the holy month of Ramazan.