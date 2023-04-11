Share:

LARKANA - The case of throwing the body of his 8-year-old daughter into the Indus River by a young man took a new turn here on Monday when mother of the accused complained of police torture on her son and obtaining confessional statement. According to the report, Naveed Khuhawar, a resident of Shaho Boraho had confessed to the police that he threw his 8-year-old daughter Naveela Khuhawar into the Indus River a day ago. But his mother Kubra Khatoon declared before the media on Monday alleging that my son Naveed Khuha­war is innocent, he did not kill his daughter, but the po­lice threatened to kill him by hanging him and made him the target of the worst tor­ture. She said that my son was fasting and I had gone to the police station to give him food where the police returned me and tortured my innocent son for four to five days. She demanded that stern action should be taken against SHO Market Sartaj Jagirani and other police officers involved in the forced statement and her son should be released. Meanwhile, the Market po­lice presented Naveed Khu­hawar, who was arrested on the charge of killing his daughter, in the court of the Fifth Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, where the court handed him over to the po­lice on a three-day remand. After being remanded, the accused was transferred to the police station.