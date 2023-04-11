Share:

QUETTA - Minority Member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Provincial Assembly and Chairman of Balochistan Minority Commission Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi congratulated the minority com­munity on Easter on Monday. In his message issued here, he said that on the auspicious occasion of Easter, he offered Easter greetings and good wishes to all country­men and especially to all the mem­bers of the Christian community living in Balochistan. Makhi Sham Lal Lasi said that Easter encour­ages people to love, sacrifice and forgive, let us work together for the welfare of humanity tomor­row by following the teachings of Jesus Christ. I wish, through this festival, the spirit of fraternal unity among us will be stronger, he said. He appealed to all the Christian community to offer spe­cial prayers for the security, peace and prosperity of Pakistan in the churches on Easter.