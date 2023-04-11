Share:

Millions of Muslims across the globe, including Pakistan, will have the privilege of performing Itikaf today on Tuesday, April 11, 20th of Ramazan.

A large number of mosques throughout the Muslim countries including Pakistan have made extensive arrangements for Muslims who would like to perform “itikaf” (meditative seclusion) from today during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, special arrangements have been made for itikaf in mosques across the country and special preparations have been made in homes as well.

It should be noted that thousands of people also sit in Itikaf in the mosques managed by the Auqaf Department.