ISLAMABAD - Minister for Infor­mation and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Mon­day said the Nation­al Constitutional Convention had ad­opted the resolution presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to celebrate the Nation­al Constitution Day on April 10 every year. The resolution was presented by the PM on the completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitution.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to apprise the people of the importance of the Constitu­tion, the rights of the citizens and the duties of the state insti­tutions, she maintained.

The Golden Jubilee Conven­tion of the 1973 Constitution on Monday demanded that the constitution and democratic civic education shall be made a compulsory part of the curric­ulum. The National Assembly organized a convention on the 50th Anniversary of the Con­stitution of 1973 whereas the members of the Parliament pre­sented resolutions on multiple topics of democratic and consti­tutional significance.

The resolution presented by Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb and unanimous­ly adopted by the Convention held here at the National As­sembly Hall also demanded that the Constitution should also be made part of the educational ac­tivities of all schools, colleges, universities, training institutions of police and other law-enforce­ment agencies under the control of the provincial governments.

The resolution said the Fun­damental Rights enshrined in the Constitution of 1973, along with an unbiased account of constitutional and democratic developments in Pakistan, shall be included in the textbooks of all relevant subjects (like ‘Pa­kistan Studies’, ‘History’ or ‘So­cial Studies’, ‘Urdu’, ‘English’ or any other) taught in the schools, colleges and universities in the provinces. It further said that extra and co-curricular activi­ties at the educational campus­es shall privilege themes relat­ed to parliamentary democracy, fundamental rights, and Consti­tutionalism in Pakistan.

The resolution said the pub­lic service broadcasters and in­dependent private media under their public service obligations shall devote a fair amount of time to expand their under­standing about the Constitution and its relevance as a vibrant contract between the citizens and the State. It said that the provincial governments shall reach out to the people of Paki­stan to raise awareness about the importance of the Constitu­tion and to encourage its pres­ervation and protection.

This House resolves to uphold in letter and spirit the constitu­tional provision under the Eigh­teenth Constitutional Amend­ment under which the subject of education has been devolved to the provinces. Therefore, this House urges the provincial gov­ernments to take necessary ac­tion and do the needful.

The federal government shall urge all provincial governments and the government of the feder­ating units to implement this res­olution and ensure that courses on the importance of the Consti­tution and a study of its salient features, specifically those relat­ing to human rights (women, mi­norities, children, due process, and international human rights obligations) and the trichotomy of powers, are included in the curricula of all educational insti­tutions in the provinces.

The resolution further sad, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adopted on April 10, 1973, serves as the supreme law of the land and the cornerstone of the democratic framework of the country.

The 50th anniversary and Golden Jubilee celebrations of the adoption of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Paki­stan provide an opportunity to reflect upon its significance and promote greater understanding of its provisions among the cit­izens of the country, especially children and youth;

Recognizing that the Consti­tution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the basic document governing the structure and polity of the state, and that it is crucial for the future of Pakistan and its people to maintain the continuity of democratic gover­nance embedded in the suprem­acy of the Constitution.

Acknowledging that demo­cratic civic education is an im­portant instrument to provide necessary knowledge, histori­cal context and develop neces­sary skills to actively and effec­tively participate in the pursuit of democratic governance;

Mindful of the fact that a signif­icant percentage of the popula­tion of Pakistan, particularly the youth, do not have access to for­mal education and are not fortu­nate to learn about core concepts like Constitutionalism, federal­ism, and representative parlia­mentary institutions; Endors­ing the Joint Communiqué of the 17th Speakers’ Conference (April 15, 2014, Islamabad) that sug­gested changes in education­al curriculum to inculcate in the minds of the new generation the importance of democracy and to make them aware of the demo­cratic struggle for parliamentary democracy. Before presenting the resolution the minister congrat­ulated members of the commit­tee constituted to make arrange­ments to of the celebration of the golden jubilee of the constitution.