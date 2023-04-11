Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan No. 1 table tennis player Pernia Khan has thanked Wahab Riaz, sports adviser to caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, for organising a highly competitive sports series.

In her interview, Pernia, who is the two-time bronze medalist in junior South Asian Federation (SAF) games, said Ramadan Sports Series, organised by Sports Board of Punjab (SBP) under the supervision of Wahab Riaz, will help athletes in longer run and such tournaments should be a regular practice.

“After a very long time, I am playing in such a high-class tournament,” said Pernia. “I would like to appreciate the organisers and want such tournaments to take place regularly,” she added. Pernia has qualified for the final of singles event.

She is hopeful for not only winning singles but also the upcoming doubles event. “I have qualified for the final of singles event. It is a tough competition and all national-level athletes are participating,” she shared. The national athlete credited her parents for their help throughout.

“My parents are always supportive. Due to them, I am here today. I want to make them proud always,” she asserted. In conclusion, Pernia, while sharing her future goals, said she wants to represent Pakistan in Paris Olympics 2024. “My target is Paris Olympics 2024. A lot of hard work is needed for that. I am confident that I will make it to the mega event,” she concluded.