ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is aiming to placate the United States amid fresh misunderstandings as Washington has not helped Pakistan – to the level that Islamabad expected – to revive the International Monetary Fund deal as the country faces economic challenges. Diplomatic sources said Pakistan was expecting support from the US to win the IMF deal that is central to improve the economic condition of the country but was disappointed. Pakistan’s close relationship with China and growing ties with Russia are also pushing the US away from Islamabad.

“The US has not helped as expected which is a point of concern for us. The ties with the US are vital. We cannot afford to lose them,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat. He told The Nation that Pakistani diplomats were trying to woo the US counterparts to improve the trust level. Over the weekend, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar cancelled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif due to the political situation in the country. However, Dar said he would attend important bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington. Last month, Pakistan had declined to attend the second Summit for Democracy, hosted by the United States, saying it would instead engage bilaterally with Washington on democracy.

The Biden administration had invited 120 countries, civil society groups and technology companies to attend the summit, with Costa Rica, South Korea, Zambia, and the Netherlands co-hosting. Albeit this week, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan said Pakistan and the United States are long-standing and historic partners. He maintained that the current positive trajectory in the bilateral relations is based on strong desire on both sides to expand the bandwidth of this relationship, with special focus on enhanced cooperation in non-security areas. The multi-polar moment has already arrived in Pakistan’s backyard. Last month, China made its foray into Middle East diplomacy by brokering the Iran-Saudi Arabia normalisation agreement.

Pakistan is now making efforts for its own geopolitical rebalancing. It is seeking to revive ties with the United States and other Western countries. The year 2011 was a low point in Pakistan-US relations. It began with the killing of two young Pakistanis by a Central Intelligence Agency contractor, who was then detained for nearly two months. Then came the Abbottabad raid in May, when US special forces killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Ladin. The unilateral US operation in northern Pakistan not only embarrassed the Pakistan government and army, but also reignited accusations of Pakistani perfidy in Washington.

The year concluded with the killing of over two dozen Pakistani soldiers by NATO forces at the Salala border post near Afghanistan. In response, Pakistan shut down the NATO supply route into Afghanistan for seven months. It also intensified counterintelligence operations targeting the US intelligence community. The US engaged in its own parallel campaign here at home. At the same time, Pakistan’s traditionally Western-centric national security elite moved to deepen their partnership with China, already a long-time partner. Since 2011, Pakistan had also expanded relations with other middle and great powers, including Turkey and Russia. And the strategic partnership with China gained even more importance after India’s illegal annexation of the disputed region in Kashmir in 2019 and Sino-Indian clashes along their shared frontier in 2020.

The prospects of a two-front war have blunted New Delhi’s belligerence toward Islamabad since the China-India frontier has heated up. In the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, fearful that Washington had truly moved on from the region, efforts by the Pakistan to reach out to the Biden administration accelerated. By late 2021, the US and Pakistan began to pursue a reset in the relationship. While US officials have set realistic expectations for the reset, focusing on non-strategic, low-hanging fruit, Pakistani officials appear unable to accept the new, limited terms of the relationship. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently completed his fifth visit to the US in the past year. During a visit in December, Bilawal spent 10 days in the US and only managed to speak with Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone, though the two men were both in Washington. Diplomatic sources said Pakistan was in regular contact with the US and desired to remain close to Washington. “We also want the US to support us when we need it,” said one diplomat.